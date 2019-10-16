Man in Franklin spends over $1,200 on fraudulent credit card

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – Franklin Police are asking the help of residents after a man was captured on camera using a fraudulent credit card on Sunday.
Police say the man was seen on camera purchasing items at Dail’s True Value located on Armory Drive which totaled over $1,200.
Franklin Police officials are asking residents who might have information regarding the incident to call Franklin Police at (757)562-8675 or Franklin Crime Solvers at (757) 562-8599.
Officials say that information that leads to an arrest the caller cash rewards while staying anonymous.