2 people questioned in Birmingham 3-year-old's abduction facing unrelated charges

Man in Franklin spends over $1,200 on fraudulent credit card

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy – Franklin Police

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – Franklin Police are asking the help of residents after a man was captured on camera using a fraudulent credit card on Sunday.

Police say the man was seen on camera purchasing items at Dail’s True Value located on Armory Drive which totaled over $1,200.

Franklin Police officials are asking residents who might have information regarding the incident to call Franklin Police at (757)562-8675 or Franklin Crime Solvers at (757) 562-8599.

The Franklin Police need your help. On September 13, 2019, the suspect in these photos went to Dails True Value on…

Posted by City of Franklin Virginia Police Department on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Officials say that information that leads to an arrest the caller cash rewards while staying anonymous.



