Man in Franklin spends over $1,200 on fraudulent credit card

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – Franklin Police are asking the help of residents after a man was captured on camera using a fraudulent credit card on Sunday.

Police say the man was seen on camera purchasing items at Dail’s True Value located on Armory Drive which totaled over $1,200.

Franklin Police officials are asking residents who might have information regarding the incident to call Franklin Police at (757)562-8675 or Franklin Crime Solvers at (757) 562-8599.

Officials say that information that leads to an arrest the caller cash rewards while staying anonymous.