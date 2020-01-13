Man in Franklin accused of firing shots before attempting to flee from police

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Franklin was arrested in connection to shots being fired early Saturday morning.

Reports say officers in Franklin responded to an incident regarding shots being fired around 2:30 Saturday morning in the 900 block of Pretlow Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, they heard shots being fired and saw a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

After further investigation, authorities arrested one of the people involved in the incident.

Police say Duwayne Faulk was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing law enforcement, and driving without a license.

Faulk is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

Franklin Police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Franklin Police at (757) 562-8575 or the Franklin Crime Solvers at (757) 562-8599.