NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A person is in custody after getting onto Norfolk Naval Shipyard without displaying his identification card Wednesday morning. Resulting gate closures led to backups on roads surrounding the facility.

The shipyard said that “per standard procedure, all gates were promptly closed.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It said no hostile actions were displayed.

Just before 7 a.m., the shipyard announced that it had secured all its gates and to expect delays. Just over 20 minutes later, all gates reopened for normal traffic flow. It extended gate hours until 9 a.m. to ensure inbound traffic flow.

However, traffic cameras showed backups across the area surrounding the shipyard Wednesday morning.

The shipyard said traffic had returned to normal just before 10 a.m.