PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man had his charges dismissed in a Portsmouth murder case last week in Portsmouth District Court.

Will Rasheem Patterson had been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm and nonviolent felon gun possession in connection to the homicide back in June.

Police say the victim, 52-year-old David Williams of Portsmouth, was found dead at the Economy Lodge on Broad Street after being shot.

WAVY’s working to learn more about what led to the charges being dismissed and if police have any other leads in the case.