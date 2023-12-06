PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who had told Portsmouth Police he “had killed someone” was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter Wednesday following a two-day jury trial.

The jury found Brandon Charles Jones guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the killing of Toni Leanna Goddard, 23, on June 8, 2022. Jones faces up to 10 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 14, 2024.

Evidence presented by the Commonwealth during the trial showed that Jones picked up Goddard in the Prentis Park area of the city and brought her to his home, where the two got into an altercation.

Goddard threw a porcelain statue at Jones, then grabbed a pair of scissors, which Jones grabbed from her and stabbed her multiple times, resulting in her death, according to the Commonwealth’s evidence.

Jones removed Goddard’s body from his home and left it in the area of Campostella Road and Interstate 264 in Norfolk.

