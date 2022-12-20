NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 59-year-old man who killed an 18-year-old in front of his mother before shooting and permanently disabling her was sentenced to 38 active years on Friday.

George Antonio Boyd pleaded guilty back in June to to second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and related gun charges. His sentence includes 40 years, with 20 years suspended, for murder; 30 years, with 20 suspended, for aggravated malicious wounding; three and five years for both use of firearm charges; and five years suspended for firearm possession.

His suspended sentences are conditioned upon five years of supervised probation and 20 years of uniform good behavior upon his release from prison, the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says.

“Mr. Boyd killed a teenager for taking up for his mother. Mr. Boyd put that mother in a wheelchair. Because of his heinous crimes, Mr. Boyd will likely spend the rest of his life in prison,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Gun violence has no place in Norfolk, and we will continue to work to hold accountable the people who maim and kill our citizens.”

The shooting happened on the night of Oct. 7, 2019, after Boyd got into an argument with the 18-year-old’s mother, Khalana Smith, at Boyd and Smith’s shared home on Mariners Way.

Smith’s son Rasaun Nyje Davidson went to confront Boyd, who armed himself with a gun. Boyd later shot Davidson in the back of the head as he tried to get away through the front door, prosecutors say. He was killed instantly.

Boyd then shot Smith in the neck, and pointed the gun at Smith’s daughters and the father of her children. The children’s father was able to distract Boyd until officers arrived and Boyd was taken into custody.

Prosecutors say Smith will require round-the-clock care for the remainder of her life after she was made a quadriplegic from the shooting.