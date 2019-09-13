Man from Suffolk sentenced to 25 years for possession of a firearm

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 29: The Justice Department seal is seen on the lectern during a Hate Crimes Subcommittee summit on June 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. The meeting gave stakeholders the opportunity to offer imput to the committee before it makes its recommendations to the attorney general on what the Department of Justice can […]

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man from Suffolk was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

According to the Department of Justice, 39-year-old Brian Williams was selling heroin in Suffolk.

Law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at his residence on December 21.

During that search at his home police came across numerous loaded firearms, enough fentanyl to distribute, digital scales, drug cutting agents, drug packaging materials and approximately $1500 in cash.

Williams, a convicted felon is prohibited from possessing firearms.