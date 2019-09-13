Man from Suffolk sentenced to 25 years for possession of a firearm

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man from Suffolk was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
According to the Department of Justice, 39-year-old Brian Williams was selling heroin in Suffolk.
Law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at his residence on December 21.
During that search at his home police came across numerous loaded firearms, enough fentanyl to distribute, digital scales, drug cutting agents, drug packaging materials and approximately $1500 in cash.
Williams, a convicted felon is prohibited from possessing firearms.