Man found shot on Roanoke Avenue in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A shooting injured a man on Roanoke Avenue in Newport News early Friday.

Newport News Police were notified around 12:14 a.m. for the shooting in the 2500 block of Roanoke Avenue. Officers arrived on scene, and located an adult male with injuries that were considered non life-threatening.

The investigation is still ongoing. No other details were released.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

