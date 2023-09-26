PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a man was found shot Monday night on Cambridge Avenue.

Police say they responded just after 9:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Cambridge Ave. near Maryview Park and found the victim.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound.

There’s no update on the victim’s condition as of Tuesday and no suspect information in the case at this time.