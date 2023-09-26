PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a man was found shot Monday night on Cambridge Avenue.
Police say they responded just after 9:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Cambridge Ave. near Maryview Park and found the victim.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound.
There’s no update on the victim’s condition as of Tuesday and no suspect information in the case at this time.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.