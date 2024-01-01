SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg early Monday morning in downtown Suffolk.

Police responded to the 200 Pine Street, three blocks from Main Street, around 4:26 a.m. and found the victim. He said he was shot about a mile away in the 800 block of White Marsh Road, near Route 13.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for the non life-threatening injury.

Police said they went to White Marsh Road but could not find a crime scene. The incident is still under investigation.