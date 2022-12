PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday on Marshall Avenue.

Police said they were investigating in the 1600 block of Marshall Avenue, a dead end near Lansing Avenue.

No other details are available at this time. Police are also working an “officer-involved shooting” across town on Mount Vernon Avenue, but there’s no indication the incidents are related.

