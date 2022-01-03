Man fatally struck on side of road in Gloucester County while his car was being pulled from ditch

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A man was fatally struck by a car while he was standing on the side of the road in Gloucester County on Sunday night, waiting for his own car to be pulled out of a ditch.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 6:35 p.m. on Route 614 (Hickory Fork Road), south of Route 631.

The man’s Chevrolet Malibu was in a ditch on the shoulder of Route 614 and being pulled out by the driver of a International tractor truck, police say.

That’s when the driver of a 2013 Ford Focus, 19-year-old Carson Blake Peach Lowther, ran off the right side of westbound Route 614 after attempting to avoid the tractor-trailer, police say. The Focus struck the victim, Marvin Eugene Wood, and then hit his Malibu.

Wood was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Lowther was also taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

At this time charges are pending, and police say alcohol was not a contributing factor. No other details are currently available.

