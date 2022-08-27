ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY)– A man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Elizabeth City.
Police were dispatched to Herrington Road and White Street at 12:07 a.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male in the roadway in the 500 block of White Street with a fatal gunshot wound.
The victim is identified as 29-year-old Marcus Lee Moore.
The investigation is ongoing.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.