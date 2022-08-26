NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the Oyster Point area of Newport News.
Newport News police say officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Oyster Point Road at 1:26 p.m. and found a man who’d been shot in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Photos from a WAVY viewer show crime scene tape up at the Oyster Point Plaza shopping center, which includes a Food Lion.
No other details have been released at this time, but police say the investigation is ongoing.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.