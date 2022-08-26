Newport News police investigate a homicide in the 300 block of Oyster Point Road on August 26, 2022 (WAVY viewer photo)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the Oyster Point area of Newport News.

Newport News police say officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Oyster Point Road at 1:26 p.m. and found a man who’d been shot in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photos from a WAVY viewer show crime scene tape up at the Oyster Point Plaza shopping center, which includes a Food Lion.

No other details have been released at this time, but police say the investigation is ongoing.