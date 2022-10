NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died following an overnight shooting in Newport News.

According to police, units responded to shots fired in the 1st block of Colony Square Court around 2:10 a.m. this morning.

When units arrived at the Colony Square Apartments, they located a man who sustained a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is no additional information to release at this time.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.