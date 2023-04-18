CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A man has been charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after members of the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division and Currituck SWAT, along with the State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant Tuesday.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office said it executed the search warrant at 167 Laurel Woods Way, where it arrested Anthony Chase Ingram.

He was given a secured bond of $200,000 and is currently being held at the Currituck County Detention Center.

