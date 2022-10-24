WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning.

Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police.

Police say Feagin has numerous tattoos, including a skull with a woman’s face on his face. He also has multiple aliases, including Michael Lee Malone and Christopher Feagih.

Christopher Feagin

He’s 5 feet 9 inches tall and 135 pounds, and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a gray shirt and gray sweater.

Feagin was arrested in August by Virginia Beach police and has faced numerous charges, including possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner. He has no last known address, but has ties to Lexington, South Carolina, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or email them at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.