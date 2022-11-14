CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A man recently elected to serve on the Currituck County Board of Education has died.

Will Crodick, who in unofficial results was the top vote getter for the at-large seat on the board, died Saturday.

In a statement, Currituck County Schools expressed its condolences.

“Currituck County Schools is deeply saddened by the news of the sudden passing of Mr. Will Crodick and extends our deepest condolences to the Crodick family,” the statement said. “Mr. Crodick had a great passion for education, and his loss will be felt throughout our community. We extend our deepest respects and hold the Crodick family in our thoughts and prayers at this time.”

According to unofficial general election results, Crodick, of Knotts Island, had 41.75% of the vote (4,222 votes), topping three others in the race – Jason E. Banks (21.78%, 2,202 votes), the incumbent Bill Dobney (19.78%, 2,000 votes) and Alice Cohen Newbern (16.09%, 1,627 votes) – with 11 of 11 precincts reporting. Dobney is the incumbent for the at-large position on the board.

In a post to his Facebook page, Crodick had expressed appreciation to the people who voted for him.

“I greatly appreciate all of you that came out to cast your vote for me, and especially those of you that took time out of your day to work the polls. Throughout this campaign I was able to

Crodick had served previously on the board from 2016 to 2020.