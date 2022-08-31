NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — A man drowned over the weekend in Nags Head after he fell off his paddleboard in the ocean, officials say.

Nags Head Public Information Officer Robert Thurman says Nags Head Fire and Rescue crews responded just north of the Nags Head Pier around 7 a.m. Saturday after someone on the beach called 911. The caller said the man fell off his paddleboard about 75-100 yards off the beach and didn’t resurface.

Three members from Nags Head Fire and Rescue went out to help the victim and another paddleboarder who had tried to help, and brought the victim to the beach.

He was unconscious and CPR attempts were unsuccessful. The man’s identity so far has not been released, and it’s unclear what caused him to fall off the board.