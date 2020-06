MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 44-year-old man drowned Sunday at New Point Comfort Lighthouse in the Bavon Beach area of Mathews County.

The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office says medics and fire personnel responded to the scene and helped the victim to shore. They performed CPR but the man was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m.

He was identified as Edward G. Renner, of the 300 block of Roane Point Road. No other details in Renner’s death were released via a Facebook post.