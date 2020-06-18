Live Now
Man dies in crash on Bypass Road in Williamsburg

Credit: Williamsburg Police/Facebook

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A Middlesex County man died Wednesday when he ran off the road and struck a tree on Bypass Road in Williamsburg.

Police say the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of Bypass. Officers found the driver of a Chrysler Sebring, 44-year-old Kevin Epps, of Saluda, dead at the scene.

Investigators are still investigating,, but say Epps’ Sebring appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed at the time.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call the Williamsburg Police Department at (757) 220-2331.

