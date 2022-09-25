Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a gunshot wound incident near the 10th block of Carver Circle.

In a tweet, police confirm one adult man died from his injuries. A second male has life-threatening injuries, he was transported to a hospital for treatment.

No further information was released.

This marks the second deadly shooting investigation in the city, this weekend. PPD responded to a shooting near 200 Dale Drive, early Saturday morning. A 22-year-old man died at the hospital. Two suspects were identified in connection to the Dale Drive homicide investigation. Police did not make a connection between the two investigations.

If you have information on the recent shooting investigations, contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.