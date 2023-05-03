MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died following a crash early Tuesday morning in Middlesex County.

According to a spokesperson from Virginia State Police, the call for the crash came in around 12:04 a.m. on Route 33 in the area of the 3000 block of General Puller Memorial Highway.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

VSP says the driver of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler, identified as 51-year-old Howard Hollingsworth, was driving when he ran off the right shoulder, struck a ditch and overturned. Police say Hollingsworth was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Hollingsworth was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.