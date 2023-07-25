NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Newport News Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the shooting around 12:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Old Oyster Point Road, not far from Brighton Lane and J Clyde Morris Boulevard.

When units arrived at the location, they found a man outside who was shot.

The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

There is no suspect information to release at this time.