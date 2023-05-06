HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police officers responded to a call for a shooting on East Pembroke Avenue at 11:49p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, police report a man was found shot several times.

Hampton fire and rescue transported a man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation reveals there was a gather at the location. During the gathering, there was an argument between the male victim and male suspect.

The incident is under investigation. Police did not clarify is a suspect was taken into custody.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates and additional details.