VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 53-year-old man died in a rollover crash over the weekend in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police say it happened around 2:13 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Salem Road in the area of Food Lion and Salem Elementary.

The driver, Edward Savitsky of Virginia Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their preliminary investigation found the vehicle veered off the road while approaching a curve, and speeding and wet road conditions were contributing factors.

The crash however is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department Special Operations Bureau at 757-385-4606 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.