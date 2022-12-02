VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died after what Virginia Beach police are calling an “officer-involved shooting” that happened Thursday afternoon on Newtown Road, his family confirmed with WAVY.

28-year-old Deshawn Whitaker had been taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a shopping center on Newtown Road near Baker Road, the family says.

Whitaker graduated from Churchland High School in Portsmouth in 2012.

He was one of two people taken to the hospital after police said an officer fired his gun during a traffic stop. Police so far have not officially identified Whitaker and the other person who was hospitalized. They did not have an update on the other person’s condition.

The officer who fired his weapon was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene, police said.

Police have released few details in the case, referring to it as an “officer-involved shooting.”

Deputy Chief Sean Adams said the officer was responding to a report of a stolen vehicle and said the occupants of the vehicle were armed at the time and had been in a “struggle” with the officer. His department was reviewing surveillance and officer bodycam footage of the shooting.

