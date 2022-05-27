VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 27-year-old man died after crashing into a tree Thursday afternoon on Swallow Drive in Virginia Beach.

Police say it happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Swallow Drive, off Holland Road not far from where it meets Lynnhaven Parkway.

The driver, Kyle Mapstone, left the road and struck a tree, but the cause of the crash is still unknown, police say.

Mapstone was the only person involved and was pronounced dead at 2:47 p.m.

The case remains under investigation.