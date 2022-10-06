JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 69-year-old man died after a crash Thursday morning on Richmond Road in James City County.

Police say they responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash at Bush Springs Road around 6:48 a.m.

The man who died, Gerry Lewis of James City County, was turning left from Bush Springs Road onto westbound Richmond Road in his Buick when he was struck by a Toyota heading east on Richmond Road.

The driver of the Toyota wasn’t injured, police said. Lewis died about an hour later at the hospital.

The roadway has since reopened, but the crash is still under investigation.