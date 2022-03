SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man died Monday night after crashing on Palestine Road in Sussex County.

Virginia State Police say they believe 60-year-old Ronald Richard Blythe, of Stoney Creek, had a medical emergency when he ran off the road into a ditch and a tree. They don’t believe alcohol or speed were factors.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Palestine Road east of Concord Sappony Road. Blythe was pronounced dead at the scene after Sussex deputies and firefighters gave him CPR.