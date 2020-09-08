Man dies after crash in Isle of Wight on Labor Day

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A man died after a crash Monday night in Isle of Wight County.

Virginia State Police say it happened around 9 p.m. in the 21300 block of Brewers Neck Boulevard. The man’s sedan ran off the road into the median, and he was taken to Riverside hospital in Newport News, where he later died.

Police have yet to release the man’s name or other details at this time. The crash is still under investigation.

