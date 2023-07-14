SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old man died after being struck by a train in Suffolk.

Suffolk spokesperson Jennifer Moore says the man was found dead after authorities responded just after noon on Thursday. Norfolk Southern’s dispatch reported a backpack and body in between tracks at N. 9th Street and N. 10th Street.

Responding units say they found the man dead and that it was apparent he’d been struck. He was identified as Clyde Herbert Hill III.

Moore says there’s no other information available for release at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.