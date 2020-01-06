Man dies after being seriously injured in I-64 shooting in Norfolk

The black Lexus police say was shot Friday morning on I-64

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — State police confirmed on Sunday that a man has died due to injuries sustained in the shooting on Friday, eastbound Interstate 64 at Chesapeake Boulevard.

Police say around 12:30 p.m., Sunday Wykemma Baker died at Norfolk General Hospital.

Preliminary investigation revealed a black Lexus sedan occupied by three male subjects arrived at Norfolk Sentara Leigh Hospital with two of the males suffering from gunshot wounds.

The front-seat passenger, 40-year-old Wykemma Baker, of Virginia Beach, sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was flown to Norfolk General Hospital.

Police say the back seat male passenger was shot multiple times and was treated and released by Norfolk Leigh Hospital.

The male driver of the Lexus was not injured.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

