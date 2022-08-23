NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a two-car crash Monday morning on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 6900 block of Tidewater Drive near Thole Street, just south of I-64, police announced Tuesday.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, and the man later died. He was identified on Tuesday as 70-year-old Ralph N. Bishop, of Norfolk.

The woman’s injuries were believed to be non life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.