PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say they’re conducting a death investigation after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound Thursday afternoon on Hancock Avenue.

Police haven’t released many details, but said in a tweet that the man was found in the 700 block of Hancock Avenue, near the convergence of Victory Blvd. and Greenwood Drive.

A photo captured by a WAVY photojournalist shows several police vehicles still on the street just before 3 p.m.

