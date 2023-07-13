A man died after this crash in Sussex County on July 13, 2023. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 27-year-old man is dead after a high-speed crash on Thursday morning in Sussex County.

Virginia State Police say they responded around 5:19 a.m. and found the man’s Ford Focus overturned about 50 yards off the side of Newville Road at Deerpath Lane.

The preliminary investigation found the driver, identified as Franklin Delano Moneymaker III, was traveling at high speeds when he lost control and ran off the road. He also wasn’t wearing his seatbelt and was ejected.

Police say at this time it’s still unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor, but the crash is still under investigation.