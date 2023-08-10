NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The man responsible for the murder of 40-year-old Calvin Raymond Byas was convicted on Thursday, Aug. 10.

34-year-old Antonio Lee Williams was convicted of Byas’ murder, the armed robbery of two employees at a local Latin market and multiple related firearm charges.

On July 9, 2021, Williams entered La Botica Hispana #2 Latin Store on Chesapeake Boulevard, presented a gun, and robbed the two clerks, including a pregnant woman.

After the robbery, Williams shot and killed Byas, for unknown reasons, in front of Byas’ wife outside their home around 11:40 p.m.

His children called 911 several times before dispatch answered and sent police. Byas was a father of five.

After about three hours of deliberation following the two-day-long trial, the jury found Williams guilty of second-degree murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of murder, armed robbery, the use of a firearm in the commission of robbery, reckless handling of a firearm and shooting in a public place.

Williams was acquitted of the attempted malicious wounding of a patron of the Latin market, and the use of a firearm in the attempt to commit that offense. Williams is set to face sentencing before Judge Everett A. Martin Jr. on Oct. 20.

“My condolences to the family of Calvin Byas; our thoughts are with you,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Thank you to Mr. Byas’ widow and to the witnesses from the scene of the robbery, who came to court and by testifying gave us the evidence necessary to prosecute Mr. Williams and hold him accountable.”