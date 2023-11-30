PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Matthew Lee Meek was convicted, on Nov. 29, for voluntary manslaughter in the death of 46-year-old Ronnie Trewren in a 2022 Portsmouth shooting, a release states.

Matthew Meek. Courtesy photo.

Trewren was killed on Dec. 5, 2022, near the 4100 block of King Street. Evidence in court showed that Trewren, Meek and another individual were involved in an altercation resulting in Meek shooting Trewren, officials said.

Trewren drove himself to the hospital, but the wounds ended up being fatal. Two others were initially charged, but had their charges dismissed in March.

Meek got rid of the gun before fleeing to Elizabeth City where he was arrested. He admitted to shooting Trewren to law enforcement.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 5, 2024, at 9 a.m.