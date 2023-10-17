VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man is facing charges in connection to a fatal crash in Virginia Beach.

It happened Sept. 29 around 4 p.m. on the 1200 block of Shore Drive. Police say Beckles hit two vehicles while attempting to pass in the left lane.

Beckles’ vehicle crashed into a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Ayana Paul, of Norfolk, and then hit the back of a third vehicle.

The impact caused Paul’s vehicle to veer off the road and hit a tree. Beckles ran off the road an onto the shoulder. The third driver was able to pull over and stop on the shoulder.

Paul was pronounced dead on scene by VBFD personnel. Beckles and the third driver were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say 23-year-old Ricardo Beckles has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and reckless speeding.