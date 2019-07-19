Man charged with sexual battery after assaulting an ambulance medic

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A camera inside an ambulance captured the assault of an ambulance medic and now police say a man is facing assault and battery on a firefighter/medic and sexual battery charges.

James City Police say that on July 6, officers were called to the area of exit 242 on I-64E for a disorderly patient in an ambulance.

The ambulance had been en route to Riverside Regional Medical Center with patient William Burke Magnusson, when medics say he became disorderly.

A female medic said she was rendering aid to Magnusson in the back of the ambulance when he attempted to grab her inappropriately multiple times, police say.

Police said Magnusson grabbed the female medic by the wrists and pulled her toward her multiple times while making sexually explicit remarks.

A live feed video camera allowed the driver of the ambulance to see and hear what was happening in the back, so he was able to corroborate the victim’s statements.

Magnusson was charged with assault and battery on a firefighter/medic and sexual battery.