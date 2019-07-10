Man charged with murdering his stepsister in Southampton County

CAPRON, Va. (WAVY) — A man is facing charges for allegely killing his stepsister in Southampton County over the weekend.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release deputies responded to the 24000 block of Angelico Road around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a woman who had been shot.

Responding deputies found 20-year-old Diamond Mon’Ae Daniels, of Capron, dead at the scene, the release said.

Daniels’s stepbrother, 20-year-old Issac O’neal Taylor, of Waverly, turned himself in to the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office while Southampton County deputies were investigating the fatal shooting.

Investigators who spoke with Taylor and found his information “consistent with the crime scene.” Taylor was subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Taylor is being held at the Southampton County Jail without bond.