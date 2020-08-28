Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after 3 Emporia children killed in I-95 crash

Azaraia Williams, 10, and 9-year-old Aaliyah Ramsey died at the scene. Azaraia’s sister, 12-year-old Saraia Squire, died at VCU Medical Center two days after the crash, police said. (photo provided to WRIC TV by family members)

EMPORIA, Va. (WAVY) — A Pennsylvania man is facing felony charges in connection to a crash that killed three Emporia children in July.

49-year-old Travis Benjamin Vigil, of Lancaster, Penn., was arrested in Montana on Thursday by the U.S. Marshal Service. He is charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter. Vigil is being held without bond by the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He will be extradited to Virginia, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash happened on southbound 1-95 in Greensville County around 11:30 p.m. on July 23. A 2013 Honda CR-V was hit in the rear by a 2016 Dodge Ram, which Vigil was driving. The crash caused the Honda to hit a guard rail and spin out of control. The Dodge Ram lost control and overturned in the median, according to VSP.

Both Vigil and the driver of the Honda suffered non life-threatening injuries. Two girls, ages 9 and 11, who were passengers in the Honda, died upon impact. A 12-year-old girl, who was also a passenger in the Honda, was hospitalized and died two days later.

Police say alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Latest Posts