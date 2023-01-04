PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police have arrested a man and charged him with first-degree murder in connection to a recent shooting death on Atlanta Avenue.

Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the homicide of 34-year-old William A. Jones, Portsmouth Police said.

Dillard is also charged with shooting in the commission of a felony, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said the homicide took place around 10:16 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 1700 block of Atlanta Avenue near Randolph Street. They found Jones with gunshot wounds, which proved to be fatal, they said.