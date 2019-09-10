Man charged with attempted murder in Northampton County, NC incident

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man is facing charges including attempted murder after deputies responded to a reported shooting and domestic dispute over the weekend.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were called to a location in the town of Conway on Saturday.

Responding deputies spoke with a 34-year-old woman who was shot in the abdomen area and had injuries to her face. She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, the post said.

The sheriff’s office identified 27-year-old Maurice Ralphael Saddler as suspect, and charged him with assault on a female, four counts of assault in the presence of a minor, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury and attempted first-degree murder.

Saddler is being held at Northampton County Jail without bond.