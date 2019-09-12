Man charged with arson, attempted murder in Franklin fire

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A Franklin man is facing charges of arson and attempted murder in connection with a recent fire.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release deputies were called to a fire at a home in the 21000 block of Greengate Drive on Sept. 4 for suspected arson.

One man was inside the hom when the fire started, but was able to get out safely and call for help, the sheriff’s office said.

Based on evidence from the scene and witness accounts, deputies obtained warrants against 56-year-old Neil Martin Councill charging him with felony burning or destroying a dwelling and attempted first-degree murder.

Councill was arrested Sept. 5. He is being held at the Southampton County Jail without bond.