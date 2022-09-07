NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man faces five counts of attempted malicious wounding after an incident Tuesday night on Hampton Blvd. in the Larchmont area of Norfolk.

Norfolk police say Lataevion N. Matthews was also charged with use of a firearm, obtaining by false pretense, vandalism and assault on law enforcement.

Detectives have not shared additional details, but said they responded just before 7 p.m. to a home in the 5500 block of Hampton Blvd for a report of a person with a weapon. That’s in the area of Brunswick Avenue just north of ODU.

Lataevion N. Matthews

WAVY’s reached out to police for more details about what they believe happened.

Matthews is being in Norfolk City Jail without bond.