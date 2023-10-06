VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Devin Watts, 20, of Virginia Beach was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 4, in connection to three separate robbery incidents in Virginia Beach spanning from 2022-2023.

Devin Watts. Courtesy: VBPD

The robberies occurred at several 7-Eleven locations in Virginia Beach on Oct. 25, 2022, Sept. 13, 2023 and Sept. 24, 2023.

Watts is facing charges on four counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, five counts of using a firearm in commission of a robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.