Man charged after authorities seize cocaine, cash, guns from apartment

Booking photo of Razagin Kaseen Lee provided by the Elizabeth City Police Department.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A law enforcement raid on an Elizabeth City apartment led to a man being arrested on multiple drug charges.

Elizabeth City police said in a news release the Albemarle Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Emerald Lake Apartments on Sept. 11.

The search led to agents seizing 3.5 kilograms of cocaine, $213,000 in cash, two handguns, marijuana and two vehicles.

Police said the apartment’s resident, 46-year-old Razagin Kaseen Lee, was charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of storing illegal narcotics, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lee is being held at the Albemarle District Jail on a $301,500 secured bond.

The task force that conducted the search is made up of agents with the Elizabeth City Police Department, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

Police said in the release that the Chesapeake Police Department helped with the investigation that led to the search warrant.