PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is wanted in connection to at least two recent robberies in Portsmouth, police say.
The first happened just before noon on Tuesday at a 7-Eleven at 3534 Airline Blvd. Police say the man, believed to be in his early to mid 20s, was armed with a handgun at the time. He fled the scene on foot with money from the store.
The second was a strong-armed robbery around 1:41 a.m. Thursday at another 7-Eleven store in the 3900 block of Victory Boulevard, police say. The suspect was wearing a blue hoodie with white strings and black pants at the time.
Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536, or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.