The photo of the suspect at the Airline Boulevard 7-Eleven (Courtesy of Portsmouth police)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is wanted in connection to at least two recent robberies in Portsmouth, police say.

The first happened just before noon on Tuesday at a 7-Eleven at 3534 Airline Blvd. Police say the man, believed to be in his early to mid 20s, was armed with a handgun at the time. He fled the scene on foot with money from the store.

The second was a strong-armed robbery around 1:41 a.m. Thursday at another 7-Eleven store in the 3900 block of Victory Boulevard, police say. The suspect was wearing a blue hoodie with white strings and black pants at the time.

The photo of the suspect at the Victory Boulevard 7-Eleven (Courtesy of Portsmouth police)

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536, or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.