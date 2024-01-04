ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) — On Jan. 3, law enforcement arrested Curtis Donnell Brinkley for voluntary manslaughter, officials said.

Brinkley was sentenced for the manslaughter back on April 11, 2023, to serve just under 5-7 years. His sentence was delayed to allow him to report on June 12, 2023, but he failed to report at that time.

Brinkley was arrested in connection to a shooting that killed 40-year-old Eric Eugene Johnson back in October 2019.